In-person classes resume at Lock Haven

After two weeks of remote learning, students at Lock Haven University are back in the classroom.

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Lock Haven University has resumed in-person classes for the fall semester. Two weeks ago, the school went remote because of a small COVID-19 outbreak on campus.

"Due to the results of our COVID-19 testing on campus, our infection rate showed that we had a 5.6 percent infection rate within our campus population," said university official Elizabeth Arnold.

Last week, the school tested over 700 students and faculty and of those tested, only 26 were positive.

"We saw a much lower infection rate as a result of that testing. We had 26 folks that tested positive. We have an active positivity rate of just 3 percent."

Only 15 percent of classes this semester are actually in person.

Students on campus say they are just happy to be back.

"I'm super glad to be back in person. I'm a senior, so it's super important for me to have time here," Mikalyn Boatman said.

"I've been here the whole time but it was like a ghost town. It was so strange, so seeing people walking around again makes me really happy."

Boatman hopes to have in-person classes throughout the fall semester.

"It's super important for me because I have an internship next semester, so this is my last semester on campus and I love being here at LHU, so it is super important for me that we are in person and get to have at least a little bit of a normal semester."