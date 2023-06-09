Last in-patient hospital in Clinton County may be forced to close its doors

The only in-patient hospital left in Clinton County could cease to exist due to financial reasons.

RENOVO, Pa. — The future of Bucktail Medical Center in South Renovo is in jeopardy. The only in-patient hospital left in Clinton County could cease to exist due to financial reasons.

Dr. Alan Edwards, "We were hit with some major bills back from Medicare and Medicaid."

Bucktail Medical Center is a non-profit hospital. The hospital says many of its patients are on Medicare or Medicaid and claims the federal government is capping payments and is not helping offset costs.

"Rural hospitals are going through a real phase of the decrease of money available to keep them alive."

Hospital officials say they may soon struggle to pay employees. If nothing changes, the hospital may have to close its doors, leading to the loss of jobs.

Laura Murnyack, Chief Nursing Officer says, "40 nurses who would have to find new jobs. There are a total of 85 employees here and that would be a lot of people who would have to make some major changes."

"It would be terrible. It would be terrible for the town, it would be terrible for the people who work here."

Lillian Keller has been an employee at Bucktail Medical Center for 50 years. Her daughter also works there and her son-in-law is a resident at the nursing home attached to the hospital and fears what would happen if it closed.

He would have to be moved which would be terrible and his wife would not have a job."

The hospital has seen a rapid decline in patients over the past few years. Many opting to drive farther to hospitals like UPMC or Geisinger in Lycoming County. The hospital says it can only survive if patient volume increases. The medical center is hosting a meeting with area residents.

"To ask what can we do differently to help serve you but also bring you back into our fold."

Bucktail Medical Center has also launched a GoFundMe to help with expenses to keep operations going. You can find a link to donate on WNEP.com.