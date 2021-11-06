Home damaged by fire in Clinton County

A fire damaged a home on West Church Street in Lock Haven late Thursday night.

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Sparks and flames scorched a home late Thursday night in Clinton County.

That home on West Church Street in Lock Haven started to burn a little after 11 p.m.

One of our viewers, Judith Seyler, took a video of the fire.

In it, you can see a lot of smoke, big flames, and even some sparks coming from that home.

Another viewer, John Wert, shot a video showing firefighters on the scene trying to douse those flames.

Authorities have not said how many people live in the home that burned or if anyone was hurt.