Home damaged by fire in Clinton County

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Sparks and flames scorched a home late Thursday night in Clinton County.
That home on West Church Street in Lock Haven started to burn a little after 11 p.m.
One of our viewers, Judith Seyler, took a video of the fire.
In it, you can see a lot of smoke, big flames, and even some sparks coming from that home.
Another viewer, John Wert, shot a video showing firefighters on the scene trying to douse those flames.
Authorities have not said how many people live in the home that burned or if anyone was hurt.
There's no word what caused the fire in Clinton County.