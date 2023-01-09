Experience high-powered holiday fun at the Lock Haven Regatta

The Lock Haven Regatta returns this weekend for its 52nd edition on the West Branch of the Susquehanna River. The event attracts racers from across the country.

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Rev up those boat engines and get ready to have some fun out on the water because this weekend is the 52nd Lock Haven Regatta.

Hundreds of powerboat racers will compete on the Susquehanna River starting Saturday and continuing through Monday.

"It is one of the fun races there probably is, and also one of the most challenging courses," Ayden Sovie said.

"I think one of the biggest thrills is the competitors, especially here at Lock Haven because you will be going into the first turn with 12 boats," Ari Roberts said.

Many racers tell Newswatch 16 that they have been coming to the Lock Haven Regatta for years. Apart from the races, they just enjoy hanging out with other competitors.

"There is no other race like it," Roberts said. "As someone who has been to over 100 races in my career, this is one that is always different. The atmosphere is laid back a little bit, and there is always partying going on."

Out on the water on Friday, beginners took part in a powerboat class.

This is David Litz's second year of taking classes. He had one goal on his mind while driving.

"Don't flip the boat," he said. "It is pretty intense, but I made it."

Litz hopes to race this weekend and says the water conditions are just fine.

"It is calm. I mean, it does get a little choppy in those things, but it is calm."

In addition to the races, there will be a festival with live music and food on East Water Street all weekend.