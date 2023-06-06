Heroes and Horses helping veterans in Clinton County

An organization in Clinton County is helping veterans through the power of horses.

CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. — Vickie Hancock worked with horses for more than 20 years. She uses that knowledge and passion to help those who served in our nation's military.

"They tell us what is going on with us when we don't even know it. That will help the veteran bring their anxiety down, just getting your hands on a horse," Hancock said.

Hancock runs the organization known as Heroes and Horses Pennsylvania. The program based in Clinton County utilizes horse therapy as a treatment for veterans dealing with PTSD.

"Take the military and horses and put them together and let them work together to try and get acclimated when they are leaving the military," Hancock said.

"It is a different lifestyle in the civilian sector versus being in the military," said Nick Kosierowski, a U.S. Army veteran.

"Everything over there had its purpose. Everything here was totally different," said Richard Bater, a U.S. Navy veteran.

Bater and Kosierowski have been working with these horses for years. They told Newswatch 16 why forming a bond of trust with a horse helps.

"Talking to the horses relieves a lot of stress," Bater said.

"You can tell them anything you want; they are not going to judge you. It is a sense of peace and tranquility," Kosierowski said.

Hancock says more than 30 veterans have participated in the program. She hopes to help many more.

"You get to help someone who has given so much, and that is what it is all about."

She works with another organization called Horses of Hope.

"This is our 15th year with Horses of Hope. It is for community members with mental, emotional, and physical needs," Hancock said.

If you are eligible and would like to participate in either program, you can find information on Heroes and Horses here.