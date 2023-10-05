Haven Cupboard helps hungry Lock Haven students

There are many expenses college students have to worry about, but for those at Lock Haven University, food doesn't have to be one of them.

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — For years, students in need of food at Lock Haven University have been able to stop by the Haven Cupboard for help.

"The Haven Cupboard is our on-campus food pantry. We work to end, basically, food insecurity and basic-need insecurity," said Amy Downes, associate vice president of student success and campus life.

More than 125 students at the school rely on the food pantry every week. Between tuition, rent, books, and other bills, the need is increasing.

"College is hard, and it is expensive. It is time-consuming; I don't have time to go get groceries most of the time, and it is expensive, very expensive," said senior Allison Dezanet.

"It truly does help not having to worry about groceries and having a place to go just get some free food and some snacks to have throughout the day," senior Madison Buxton said.

Starting this week, the Haven Cupboard will have a new home in the old Nanobites Eatery on the college's east campus. Nanobites closed last year and left students living and studying on the east campus with no food options.

"We didn't know what to do about food because we didn't have time to run up to main campus to grab food, so all of us were at a loss."

This new location will give students an option without the need for transportation. It will be open two days a week—Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The Haven Cupboard relies heavily on donations. You can drop off donations at the Haven Cupboard during normal operating hours or at the school's open house on October 14.

You can donate to the Lock Haven University Foundation HERE.

Lock Haven University is part of Commonwealth University, combining Bloomsburg, Mansfield, and Lock Haven campuses.

