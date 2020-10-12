Free COVID-19 testing in Clinton County

Free coronavirus testing will be offered for the next five days at the Castanea picnic grounds.

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Hundreds of cars lined up at the Castanea picnic grounds near the Lock Haven Airport for drive-thru Covid-19 testing. The Pennsylvania Department of Health partnered with the Clinton County Department of Emergency Services to offer testing for folks living in the area.

"Five days of testing, starting today and running through until the 14th. We will start at 9 a.m. and end at 6 p.m.," said Andrew Kremser of the Clinton County Department of Emergency Services.

Almost anyone can come to get a COVID-19 test. All of the tests are completely free.

"The testing is free. Individuals as young as 3 years old can come and get tested," said Kremser.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise across central Pennsylvania, officials decided to open up this free testing site. Clinton County has had over 1,000 confirmed cases throughout the pandemic.

"We feel with the massive increase and surge of positive cases popping up in various counties and communities, that it is very important to bring testing opportunities to the residents of the area," said Kremser.

Officials with the Clinton County Department of Emergency Services tell Newswatch 16 that they will be able to test around 450 people per day.

If you would like a test, getting one is pretty simple. There are just a few things you'll need to bring with you to the testing site.