Former Lock Haven student guilty of sexual assault

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — A jury found a former Lock Haven University student guilty of sexual assault Monday night in Clinton County.

Devon Bushor, 22, was convicted on felony sexual assault and misdemeanor Indecent assault charges following a two-day trial.

Prosecutors said Bushor assaulted an intoxicated 18-year-old woman in November 2019 at the fraternity house of the LHU Chapter of Alpha Chi Rho.

The conviction is the second sex offense Bushor, a Hughesville High School graduate, has been convicted of committing against a female college student in the past 14 months.

In January 2022, Bushor was convicted of indecent assault by forcible compulsion against a female LHU student. In that case, Bushor pleaded no contest to pinning a young woman's arms to her sides and forcibly having sexual intercourse with the victim. Due to the rules of evidence, the jury wasn't able to hear about Bushor's other sexual assault case.

Bushor is already a registered sex offender for 25 years after his first conviction. He faces a maximum sentence of up to 12 years in state prison because of the convictions.