Flames sparked around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning along Spruce Lane in Lock Haven.

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Investigators are trying to piece together what sparked the fire that damaged a home in Lock Haven.

Firefighters responded to the home along Spruce Lane around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Video from a viewer shows smoke and flames pouring out of the second floor.

Two people were home at the time.

Officials say they were able to grab their dogs and safely escape the flames.