Fishing pond reopens in Clinton County

The fishing pond for kids in the Wayne Township Nature Park has once again been restocked with fish.

MCELHATTAN, Pa. — Wednesday was a big day for folks living in Wayne Township near McElhattan. Fish were finally returned to the man-made fishing pond at the Wayne Township Nature Park. The fishing pond is used by kids and those with disabilities.

"It is great for everybody. Not just for the kids and the handicap, but there is so many people who like to come look at it and look at the fish, and it is just a great thing for the community and anybody that walks by," said Terry Condo of McElhattan.

"My dad originally put the first dam in for the pond, and it was a vision of his for the kids to be able to come and see the trout and to enjoy being here," said Brian White of McElhattan.

In July of 2019, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission ordered the fish to be removed from the pond. According to the commission, the man-made dam was causing debris to build up in the pond, which was harmful to the fish.

"We took the old dam out, and we built the dam to the Fish Commission's specifications, and like I said, they really helped us," said Condo.

The pond was originally created by Don White, a longtime resident of the area, who died back in 2019. His friend and his son helped rebuild the dam to the Fish and Boat Commission's liking so kids and those with disabilities could once again fish in the nature park.

"It is nice to see everything back, and I think my dad would be very pleased with the way it turned out," said White.

"The reason the pond was put there to begin with was to allow the handicap and young kids to fish, and hopefully they can enjoy it again," said Condo.