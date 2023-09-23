x
Clinton County

Hazmat crews monitoring carbon dioxide leak in Clinton County

Crews with the Lock Haven Fire Department are monitoring the scene of a rail car leaking carbon dioxide in the area of 800 East Bald Eagle Street in Lock Haven.
Credit: WNEP

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — UPDATE:

Officials with the Lock Haven Fire Department say the hazmat incident is under control and that the public may continue to hear or see gas being released from the rail car. This is normal.

Original Story:

Crews with the Lock Haven Fire Department are monitoring a hazmat incident in the city.

Officials said around 5 p.m. Saturday that a rail car in the area of 800 East Bald Eagle Street was leaking carbon dioxide.

Crews are monitoring the conditions but say there is little risk to the public.

