There was lightning in the area at the time, but it's unclear if that caused the fire.

AVIS, Pa. — Smoke and flames damaged a home in Clinton County.

The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Saturday at a home along the 500 block of Prospect Avenue in Avis. Firefighters had to call in extra help to battle the fire.

Lightning was reported in the borough at the time of the fire. So far, it's not known if lightning sparked the late-night blaze.

Investigators are looking for the cause of that fire in Clinton County.