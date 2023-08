Flames broke out at the building along West Water Street in Lock Haven around 11:45 p.m. Saturday.

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Fire damaged a dentist's office in Lock Haven.

Crews were called to the fire along West Water Street in the city around 11:45 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters quickly called in more help to battle the flames.

Investigators in Clinton County are looking for what caused it.

There is still no word of any injuries in that overnight dental office fire in Lock Haven.