Following several legal battles, the final resident has moved out of a condemned block of rowhomes in Clinton County.

RENOVO, Pa. — A condemned block of rowhomes in Clinton County is finally empty.

In 2019, Renovo officials discovered that the foundation of one of the buildings along 14th Street was unsafe.

Since the units are connected, everyone was affected.

Last month, a judge ordered all residents of the block to move out by September 19, 2022.