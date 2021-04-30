Family photoshoot for dying daughter

The Condor family held a photoshoot at Riverview Park near Lock Haven to help preserve the memory of their terminally ill daughter.

CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. — They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but for the Condors, family photos are priceless.

"Memories to hold on to forever. Because we realize that she won't physically be with us forever, and so we really wanted to be able to capture something that we can look at every day when she is not with us," said Amity's mom Jackie Condor.

16-month-old Amity Condor is terminally ill. The child has a deadly condition known as Anaplastic Ependymoma, something only 200 Americans are diagnosed with every year.

"Recently, we decided we would do radiation therapy, but Amity is not strong enough for that right now, so we are taking everything day by day with this process and hoping for the best with her," said Jackie Condor.

The family held the photoshoot at Riverview Park near Lock Haven. It was one of the things on "Amity's Bucket List."

"We were not expecting such an abrupt change in health, so our bucket list is not so much as where can we go or what can we do but appreciating the small things in life," said Amity's dad Anthony Condor.

Amity's at-home nurse Amy Stine was at the photoshoot, and while there, the family presented her with the Hero Award. It is one of the highest honors she can receive at the company she works for.

"Just giving her the support and enjoying the good days you have and just supporting her even more on the bad days. So, playing on the floor all day with toys and snuggling all day on a chair, you just do what you can do each day to keep her comfortable," said Amy Stine of Bayada Pediatrics.

"She is my emotional support every day. She listens to me talk about all of our woes we go through on a daily basis as caregivers for Amity," said Jackie Condor.