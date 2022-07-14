Explore this 1941 caboose turned Airbnb in Clinton County

Reservations for this caboose are going fast this summer.

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — On Logan Avenue in the Lock Haven area sits what looks like an old train. But it's actually much more. The Clinton County Historical Society renovated this 1941 caboose and transformed it into an Airbnb.

"A combination of history, tourism, and community," Bonnie Hannis, president of Clinton County Historical Society, said.

The caboose is equipped with a shower, toilet, Wi-Fi, two beds, a small kitchen, and air conditioning. It's been an Airbnb since 2015 but the train car has plenty of history.

"A 1941 caboose and it was built in Altoona. And it was run on the Pennsylvania railroad," Hannis said.

Next door to the caboose is the old train station and an old water tower. The tower serves as an information center for guests.

"So you can come into the water tower and you can pick up a map or information on a restaurant or an activity to do in the community," Hannis said.

If you are staying in the caboose and like to do outdoor activities, then you are in luck. The Bald Eagle Valley Trail begins in the same lot as the Airbnb.

"It is a new trail and of course, it is made from an old rail line. It flows from Castanea into Jersey Shore," Hannis said.

The historical society said reservations in the caboose are going fast.

"We just about have it booked almost every day in the summertime. So, if you are interested in staying in the caboose in 2022, then you better get on Airbnb and make your reservation," Hannis said.

Reserve your stay in this historic caboose here.