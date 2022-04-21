Sprucing up Lock Haven for Earth Week

Folks in Lock Haven are celebrating Earth Day all week long by cleaning up trash in the city.

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — All week long, the Lock Haven community members are working together to clean up their city.

"To make the city beautiful and make it nice, clean up people's litter. Litter is bad," said Kira Rosamilia of Downtown Lock Haven Inc.

Downtown Lock Haven Inc. is hosting the week-long clean-up in honor of Earth Day on Friday. The organization and volunteers most recently visited local parks to pick up trash. Hoberman, Piper, Hanna, and Canal parks all received some attention.

"Today, we are doing all the parks so the kids can come and play at a clean park and just trying to improve our city," added Rosamilia.

"To create a safe and clean environment for the kids," said Natalie Kormanick.

Natalie Kormanick went to every cleanup event in Lock Haven this week. The group spent time clearing debris and trash from roads throughout the city for the past two days.

"It is sad how much litter there is, but it is amazing the impact that we are making," added Kormanick.

Downtown Lock Haven says the volunteer turnout has been great.

"We have had anywhere from six to 16 people help out each day, but we could always use more," said Rosamilia.

"It takes everyone. So, you think picking up a piece of trash on the side of the road doesn't do anything, but it does. It really makes an impact. It takes everyone to find a solution," said Kormanick.

Earth Week here in Lock Haven will continue on Friday. The group tells Newswatch 16 that it plans on cleaning up the levee by the Susquehanna River.