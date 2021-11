The man from Mill Hall died after being struck at the intersection of Hogan Boulevard and Draketown Road Sunday night.

MILL HALL, Pa. — A man riding an unregistered dirt bike on a road in Clinton County died after being hit by a vehicle.

Scott Conrad, 34, of Mill Hall, died after being struck at Hogan Boulevard and Draketown Road in Bald Eagle Township, near Mill Hall. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, according to state police.