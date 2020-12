A 9-year-old boy was found dead in a home in Lock Haven on Monday.

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Police are investigating the death of a 9-year-old boy in Clinton County.

When officers arrived at a home on East Bald Eagle Street in Lock Haven around 4 p.m. Monday, 9-year-old Anson Stover's body was found inside.

The coroner says a cause of death has not yet been determined. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.