Truck driver dies after standoff, gunfire at Clinton County rest stop

The rest area off I-80 in Greene Township was the scene of a confrontation between a robbery suspect and state police early Tuesday.

CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. — A robbery suspect who tried to ram his tractor-trailer into state troopers has died at a rest stop in Clinton County.

Troopers were called to the rest stop on Interstate 80 between the Jersey Shore exit (192) and the Mile Run exit (199) around 4:30 a.m. for reports of a robbery.

After members of the state police tried to take the driver of a tractor-trailer into custody, he attempted to ram several vehicles. Troopers fired at the driver. They report that he died from his injuries.

"There was like a lot of crashing sounds and I could hear like tires screeching a little bit, and I looked out my window because I was asleep, and I saw the cops shooting at the truck driver," Jewl Tucker said.

One driver said he witnessed the whole thing and told Newswatch 16 that he unknowingly walked up to the driver of the tractor-trailer during the standoff with state police. That is when he saw four troopers with assault rifles pointed at the vehicle.

Several troopers were treated for minor injuries.

The driver has not been identified.

Developing story; check back for updates.