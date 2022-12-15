Crash closes part of Interstate 80 in Clinton County

The snow has arrived in our western counties, and now, a part of Interstate 80 is shut down after a crash.

CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. — The snow has arrived in our western counties, and now, Interstate 80 in Clinton County is shut down after a crash.

Interstate 80 west is closed between the Interstate 180 interchange/Williamsport (mile marker 212) and Route 220 interchange (mile marker 178).

A look at a PennDOT camera in the area shows the highway is covered.

511PA officials say multiple vehicles are involved.

We will have more information on the crash as it becomes available.

PennDOT issued speed and vehicle restrictions due to the winter storm.

