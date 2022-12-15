x
Clinton County

Crash closes part of Interstate 80 in Clinton County

The snow has arrived in our western counties, and now, a part of Interstate 80 is shut down after a crash.
CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. — The snow has arrived in our western counties, and now, Interstate 80 in Clinton County is shut down after a crash.

Interstate 80 west is closed between the Interstate 180 interchange/Williamsport (mile marker 212) and Route 220 interchange (mile marker 178).

A look at a PennDOT camera in the area shows the highway is covered.

511PA officials say multiple vehicles are involved. 

We will have more information on the crash as it becomes available.

