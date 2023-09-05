Community organizing to support Bucktail Medical Center

The facility in South Renovo provides emergency room services, skilled nursing, imaging, and EMS services.

SOUTH RENOVO, Pa. — A medical center is in financial trouble and now officials in Clinton County are sounding the alarm to keep its services available and close to home.

The Bucktail Medical Center in South Renovo provides emergency room services, skilled nursing, imaging, and EMS services.

CEO Tim Reeves says the facility has been losing about $150,000 a month over the past year, saying insurance companies don't want to pay.

Without Bucktail, the closest medical centers would be at least 40 minutes away.

A community meeting is set for 7 p.m. Monday at the Chapman Township Fire Hall in North Bend.

A GoFundMe community fundraiser has been organized to help keep the facility afloat.