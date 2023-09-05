x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Clinton County

Community organizing to support Bucktail Medical Center

The facility in South Renovo provides emergency room services, skilled nursing, imaging, and EMS services.
Credit: WNEP

SOUTH RENOVO, Pa. — A medical center is in financial trouble and now officials in  Clinton County are sounding the alarm to keep its services available and close to home.

The Bucktail Medical Center in South Renovo provides emergency room services, skilled nursing, imaging, and EMS services.

CEO Tim Reeves says the facility has been losing about $150,000 a month over the past year, saying insurance companies don't want to pay.

Without Bucktail, the closest medical centers would be at least 40 minutes away.

A community meeting is set for 7 p.m. Monday at the Chapman Township Fire Hall in North Bend.

A GoFundMe community fundraiser has been organized to help keep the facility afloat.

Related Articles

Watch Healthwatch 16 stories on YouTube. 

More Videos

In Other News

Labor Day boat racing in Clinton County

Before You Leave, Check This Out