Clinton County under drought warning, residents asked to cut water usage by 10%

After a summer of little to no rain in Central Pennsylvania, Clinton County is now under a drought warning.

CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. — Clinton County is one of three Pennsylvania counties under a drought warning. Drought warnings are issued to counties whose water supplies are running extremely low. Little to no rain this past summer has been rough on folks from the area.

"It's been the worst summer that I can remember in years, the amount of rain and to see the Susquehanna that you could almost walk across in different places," said Arthur Probst of Mill Hall.

"We grew vegetables because we were selling vegetables. With tomatoes, if they don't get enough water with the heat then the skins get very tough," said Karen Poorman, Sweeney's Floral Shop.

Arthur Probst says the drought has affected both his yard and garden.

"My garden was terrible this year. I pulled my plants out early, all my tomatoes were either rotten or didn't produce as well as I wanted them to and I have so many dry spots in my yard."

Because of the drought, the state is asking residents in Clinton County to cut water usage by 10% which equates to roughly 6 to 9 gallons of water per day.

"Well I'm not watering as much and like I said I have already lost most of my garden due to not watering from not watering as much and hopefully I don't lose my front yard."

The owner of Sweeney's Floral Shop has been cutting back on water usage.

"We're not using as much water, we put our flowers in buckets and we have like 2 inches of water but when that bucket is empty of those flowers we then take that bucket of water and bring it out to our greenhouse and that is what we use to water our plants."

If the county does not get some much-needed rain soon, it could potentially enter the drought emergency phase in the coming weeks.