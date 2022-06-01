Clinton County testing site is ready to welcome patients

A COVID-19 test site in Clinton County is urging more folks to use its services.

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the WNEP viewing area. Hospital systems like UPMC in Williamsport have been tracking the virus.

"We are certainly seeing a surge in the number of people that are ill in our communities, but fortunately, it is a very mild illness compared to what we were seeing previously," said Dr. David Lopatofsky, the chief medical officer at UPMC Northcentral.

With more people getting infected, more folks will look to get tested. Lines at testing sites continue to get longer. This week, Newswatch 16 reported that people in Wilkes-Barre are having to wait up to three hours for a test. However, it is a much different story at a testing site in Clinton County.

"You can expect anywhere from 3 to 5 minutes in all reality. We are averaging about 50 patients per day coming in to get tested," said Andrew Kremser, the executive director at the Department of Emergency Services in Clinton County.

Waiting areas at the walk-in testing site on the campus of Lock Haven University are empty. The free testing site is available to anyone, and you do not have to live in Clinton County to get a test. The site can do 450 tests per day.

"DOH has brought in AMI to test individuals that are showing COVID symptoms. However, you don't need to be sick to get tested. If you are asymptomatic, you can come in to get tested," said Kremser.

The testing site has been in operation since November. People getting tested will only receive one nose swab, but they will be tested for COVID-19 and the flu.

"With the other testing sites being overrun, this gives opportunity to lighten the load on those and get individuals tested to make sure they are not sick," said Kremser.

If you need a test, you should use testing sites like the one in Clinton County or ask your doctor about a test. You shouldn't go to the emergency room.

The free testing site at Lock Haven University's East Campus Gymnasium will run through at least January 29. The hours for the site are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.