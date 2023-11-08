Clinton County Little Leaguer is Home Run Derby bound

Reagan Weaver is one of two little leaguers in WNEP's coverage area competing at the Little League Home Run Derby.

LOGANTON, Pa. — Reagan Weaver of Clinton County loves to hit dingers. In two weeks time, the 12-year-old will compete in the Little League Home Run Derby.

"It is just fun to get in the box and hit some home runs," she said.

Before earning her spot in South Williamsport, the Loganton native had to compete in the East Regional T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Mo.

"The top 4 out of 10 got to come to Williamsport, and I got second out of the 10," Reagan added.

Her dad, Shawn Weaver, expressed how proud he is of his daughter.

"Super proud," he said. "I think any time as a father you want your daughter to do extremely well, and she puts a ton of work in. She is a humble kid who loves to compete."

The Keystone Little Leaguer slugged six homers this past season. She has been hoping to compete in this competition for the past few years.

"Last year, I couldn't make it because of the state finals, so I am super excited I can make it to Williamsport this year, and I hope I do good," Reagan stated.

Because South Williamsport is less than 30 miles away from her hometown, Weaver will have the full support of her family in the stands.

"I am super excited because my family and friends can come watch, and I hope I can do well," she explained.

"I know she is really liking this and enjoying it. So, hopefully, she can just go have fun with friends and family being there, and I know that is fun for her too," added Shawn Weaver.