Clinton County goes green

All businesses in Clinton County can now reopen with a few restrictions.

CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. — Last week, Clinton County entered Governor Tom Wolf's green phase. The green phase during the coronavirus pandemic allows all businesses to reopen with just a few operating restrictions.

Owners of Full Body Health and Fitness in Lock Haven say its good to be open.

"I was really excited to see people, everybody is super happy to be back and we're just happy to have them, said owner Lori Hoy.

The fitness center has been closed since mid-March, but owners have been ready to reopen for weeks.

"Let's get it rolling, let's get everything in place so we can have our members come in on the very first day and start working out because we knew that they needed this place, they told us they needed it and they want to be here."

Hair salons are another business that were able to open when Clinton County went green. The Hair Refinery in Mill Hall says it's booked for the next three weeks.

"I posted on Facebook that we were going to be able to reopen, so I posted it in the morning and three hours later I had 99 texts or phone calls," said Susan Powlus, the owner of the Hair Refinery.

Susan Powlus operates her salon from the first floor of her home. Because of a smaller space and only two stylists on staff, she has had to make some changes to keep customers safe.

"We only allow each of us to have one client at a time so that we are keeping our 50% occupancy and no walk-ins allowed."

Back at the Fitness Center, Lori Hoy says cleaning and social distancing is a top priority.

"We have hand sanitizer everywhere and we are asking everybody to clean and we are also cleaning once a shift, we're spraying everything down with a disinfectant so it's always clean and no one has to worry about contracting from somebody else."