Troopers say the man and three children were fishing in a pond when the boat capsized Saturday night.

LOGANTON, Pa. — A father and a child drowned Saturday night in Clinton County.

State police say the man was fishing with three children in a pond on a property off West Valley Road near Loganton when their boat capsized.

It happened around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Troopers say two of the children made it to shore safely, but one child and the father died.

No names have been released.