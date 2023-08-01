Celebrating 50 years at the Clinton County Fair

Fairgoers and organizers are celebrating the half-century mark for the Clinton County Fair.

CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. — It is fair time in Clinton County. This year marks the 50 year milestone. Connie Beck of Flemington has been visiting the fair for years.

"I remember when it was down at the Castanea fairgrounds, and the Sail Barn in Mill Hall, then at the park in Mill Hall, and now here," she said.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the fair for Senior Citizen Day. People 60 years and older get in for free.

"We are here playing bingo today. Senior Citizen Day, and we are playing bingo," said Brenda Bottorf of Lock Haven.

However, many kids still came out on Tuesday. Karli Mantle and her friends are having a great time near the animal barns.

"I like coming here and just spending time with people and riding my horse and stuff," explained Mantle of Beech Creek.

Animals are a big part of the fair. Newswatch 16 found Isaiah Conoway washing his pig in preparation for the hog show. It is something he does every year.

"I want the judge to see how the pig walks, how it hangs on the rail, make sure they can see the muscle and the whole pig so it can make a good market animal," said Conoway of Loganton.

Food, drinks, rides, and more are all on tap this week. Fairgoers say it's all about having fun.

"I think it is fun. We have a good time here and just have fun and make friends and do things we like to do," added Conoway.

The Clinton County Fair runs through Saturday at the fairgrounds near Mackeyville.