Businesses booming in Lock Haven

Small businesses have been thriving.

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Business is booming in the city of Lock Haven.

According to Downtown Lock Haven manager, Marie Vilello, small businesses have been thriving.

"The fact that we are having small business Saturdays, the next four Saturdays, it is just helping all businesses in town, said Vilello.

In the month of November, Lock Haven welcomed five new businesses to its downtown.

Simone's Bakery opened on Election Day and one owner says it's been a great start.

"Very busy, the community is extremely supportive, they are thrilled to have a bakery. So it is a good problem to have to be this busy," said Valerie Simone, owner of Simone's Bakery.

Another new business to downtown is Ashley Foltz's Skeleton Key Boutique. She said her store was super busy over the weekend.

"We had a line Friday to get in, we had a line all day Saturday on small business Saturday and it was awesome," said Foltz.

Although these businesses opened amidst a pandemic, owners tell Newswatch 16 that the community has been so supportive.

"And I just feel like this year of all years there has been such a drive for small businesses and support of small businesses because of everything that has gone on and it has been the right decision and we are excited and blessed and grateful to be here and get the support we have received," said Foltz.