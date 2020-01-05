Business owners ready to reopen

Business owners in Clinton County are excited to pen up their shops on May 8th.

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — On May 8, 24 counties will begin the reopening process across Pennsylvania. It's all a part of Governor Wolf's plan to safely reopen the state.

Retail stores in northcentral Pennsylvania counties will be allowed to welcome in customers as part of the reopening process. Business owners in Clinton County are excited to reopen.

"We are definitely excited to see our customers who have become our friends and we are excited to see the economy pick back up again," said business owner Fabre Sanders.

"I'm extremely excited and it's been very gratifying to know I've been missed in the community and people have messaged me, called me, saying how much they can't wait to get here," said business owner Paula Neyhart.

Fabre Sanders owns a specialty store called It Is What It Is, in Lock Haven. She says she thinks Wolf's plan is a great idea and a safe option for businesses.

"I think my doing it in a very cautious staged way that is a very smart approach instead of just saying, 'congratulations, life is back to normal.'"

Business owners in Lock Haven say they are going to take precautions during the reopening phase.

"I will be asking at first that people make appointments to come so that I can sort of guarantee social distancing and of course wearing a mask will be mandatory and wearing gloves will really be appreciated."

"Our plan is to possibly open for curbside initially. Take a very cautious approach but allow people to order by phone or online and come and we will deliver it to their car."

Paula Neyhart owns The Bus Stops Here, a toy store located in downtown Lock Haven. She can't wait to welcome people back into her store.