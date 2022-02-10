Boil advisory in Clinton County

A boil advisory is in effect for homes and businesses in part of Clinton County. This is all due to a damaged water main line.

WOOLRICH, Pa. — A boil advisory is in effect Thursday for homes and businesses in part of Clinton County.

Appalachian Utilities issued a boil water advisory for customers in the Woolrich area in Pine Creek Township.

This is due to a damaged water main line.

The customers affected are from 477 Park Avenue down, including the Crestmont and Sagamore Hills areas.

Homes and businesses in the area of the break are asked to boil their water until testing is done.

There is no word how long that will take.