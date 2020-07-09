Boating on Labor Day in Clinton County

Boaters in Clinton County took to the water for the Labor Day holiday.

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — For Earl Powell, boating on Labor Day is an annual tradition. For more than three decades he has come Clinton County to take his boat out on the Susquehanna.

"I've been on the river since 1983 and I have hit every summer besides the year they put the dike in," said Earl Powell from Kingston.

Folks say it was a perfect weekend for boating and enjoying time down near the river.

"It was an awesome weekend, four days of sunshine and you can't complain. Water is a little cooler now then it was a month ago but I'm not complaining," said Powell.

"We just ate some pizza and dessert and drinks and sat here with our chairs and enjoying the beautiful beautiful weather," said Carol Yorks from Mill Hall.

This Labor Day weekend was supposed to be the 50th of the Lock Haven Regatta, boaters in the area tell Newswatch 16 it is a shame it won't be happening this year.

"I mean the phrase 'you gotta regatta,' if you're not from Lock Haven you don't understand it. It is usually just a wonderful family party," said Yorks.

"Of course we miss the boaters and stuff but they still had bands on the floating stage and the boating community got together and had a good weekend," said Powell.