Alaceus: New 'hip' men's store now open in Lock Haven

A new men's clothing store in downtown Lock Haven is creating a lot of buzz. Newswatch 16's Chris Keating has a look inside.

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Over the past few months, more new businesses have opened up on Main Street in downtown Lock Haven. Alaceus, a men's clothing store, recently had its soft opening.

"It is a young and hip men's clothing store," said owner Mohamed Ahamed Ahrar. "We are trying to bring designer brands, something that has been lacking in Lock Haven for a while, to a small little town for college students, local teens, and even the older age group."

Johnathan Hamm is a store manager and a lifelong resident of Lock Haven. He says the hip and trendy men's clothing store is unique in the area.

"Growing up, I got all my clothes the way most people do in Lock Haven, and that is Walmart or Label Shopper down the road because it has pretty much been the only thing in Lock Haven for over 10 years now," Hamm said.

The store sells clothes from local designers to big-name brands.

"We have artists from Classified Era and Dark Arts Clothing, and they are just some of the local artists we work with, and they are all in Lock Haven, and they literally work in their homes."

Alaceus, the name of the store, is also unique.