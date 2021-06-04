After 50 years, hardware store in Clinton County closing shop

Walker's Hardware & Supply is having a liquidation sale because the family owners are closing the business.

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Walker's Hardware and Supply has been a staple in the Lock Haven community for more than 50 years. However, owners of the business, the Shortledge family, will soon be closing shop.

"My mother who has owned the store for 25 years has decided to retire here so we are conducting a liquidation sale selling everything in the store," said Ben Shortledge of Walker's Hardware.

Tom and Cathy Shortledge purchased the store back in 1995. Tom died in December so the family has decided to move away from the business.

"He had been working here for 25 years and it was his life's dream to work here and he loved it. This last year he passed away and my mom was left to manage the store," said Ben Shortledge.

"I have been shopping here since I was probably 15-years-old and going to the Vo tech school across the street. Anytime you ever needed something you came here, this was the place to go," said customer Gary Wyant of Lamar.

A shopper at Walker's Hardware says the business will be missed.

"I'm going to miss this place forever. This is a great place to go, best place to shop. Everything. Service and family that is what is was all about around here," said Wyant.

"So many amazing comments from people about how much the store meant to the community and how helpful my dad was. We really pride ourselves on community service and having those things that nobody else did and waiting on every customer," said Ben Shortledge.