The week long Fly-In event at the Lock Haven airport will welcome over 300 pilots to the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — If you look toward the skies in the Lock Haven area this week, you will most likely see a few Piper J-3 Cubs flying around. This week marks the 36th annual Sentimental Journey Fly-in.

"It is like a homecoming for other pilots. It is like a reunion," said John Buchan, the fly-in director.

Hundreds of pilots and their aircraft from all over the country will flock to Clinton County.

Ed Hoak is a pilot who has been coming to the event for years.

"Coming here to see people you don't get to see all the time. The aviation industry and the number of people left in it are small. We run into the same people, and it's good," said Hoak.

There are plenty of events on tap for the week. Greg Koontz is a stunt pilot and has performed at the event for years. Newswatch 16 was there when he landed his aircraft onto a moving truck.

"There's very few people who can even do that. It takes a lot of skill and practice," added Hoak.

"I have owned Cubs since I was 17 years old, and I was just thrilled to death that they wanted me to come here, and we came up here and had such a good time that we stopped charging them and just do it anyway," said Koontz.

Lock Haven was the home of the Piper Cub aircraft for nearly 50 years.

"This is where they were built. Your J-3s, J-4s, and most of the airplanes here now were built here," said Hoak.

The Sentimental Journey Fly-in will run through Saturday, and you must pay admission to get through the gates.