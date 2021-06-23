Hundreds of folks have flown into Lock Haven for the yearly celebration of aviation and Piper aircraft. Attendance is high after last year's event was canceled.

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — If you're in the Lock Haven area this week, you may want to look to the sky. This week is the 35th Sentimental Journey Fly-in at the Piper Memorial Airport in Clinton County.

"The weather is so good, and the people are coming in. I have a feeling we are going to fill the airport up this year and be going to the other side as the planes come in," said Calvin Arter, an organizer for the event.

"This is a great time if you're a Piper person and I'm a Piper person. I came here the first time when I was 13 years old back in 1964," said Ben Schifano of New York.

There will be flying events happening all week long. Last year the fly-in was canceled because of COVID-19, and folks from all over have traveled to Lock Haven this year to take part in this event.

"The crowd here, you can tell that people are thirsty for this stuff. You can tell by how many airplanes there are here. It's phenomenal," said Schifano.

Newswatch 16 asked folks what brings them out to this event every year, and many of them told us it is because they just love to fly.

"Being a professional pilot, this is all part of your life; flying is part of your life. I am going to fly till the day I die because it is part of my life, and it is all because of this place," said Schifano.

"Flying is a wonderful privilege enjoyed by very few. The great saying is, 'We live like kings of old only dream to be able to live, we get to fly,'" said John Stone of Ohio.