19-acre corn maze promises a challenge

Pine Creek Seed Farm will open up its 19-acre during the last weekend of September.

AVIS, Pa. — Just off Route 220 at the Lycoming and Clinton County line in central Pennsylvania sits a massive 19-acre corn maze.

"From the research I have done, I feel like it is the third largest in the state," said Jennifer McCracken of Pine Creek Seed Farm.

The maze is grown and operated by the Pine Creek Seed Farm in Clinton County. The maze's design this year is Oktoberfest, and it will pose a challenge to all maze-goers.

"Everything imaginable with Oktoberfest is in it. There are pretzels, hats, sausages, and barrels. It is an extremely difficult maze this year though," she said.

Although difficult, the maze will be accessible to everyone.

"We go in every weekend and hand pull the broken stalks, and we plant grass so that it is a fresh walkway, and it allows baby strollers, wheelchairs, and walkers to go through, and we are pretty proud of that," added McCracken.

Five local organizations will help run the maze. All the proceeds from the maze will be split up amongst those organizations. The farm also did this last year.

"We ended up giving back just about $20,000 last year," she stated.

In addition to the maze, the nearby farm will also host a fall festival with live music and much more.

"We have food trucks, we have craft shows, tractor shows, car shows, and the Hatchet House is coming," McCracken said.

The corn maze and fall festival will run every Saturday and Sunday, starting the last weekend in September through the last weekend in October.