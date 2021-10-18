A-maze-ing fall fun in Clinton County

A brand new 10-acre corn maze recently opened up in Clinton County.

CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. — If you're looking for some fall fun in central Pennsylvania then look no further than Pine Seed Creek Farm in Clinton County. Owner Chris McCracken and his wife Jennifer recently created one of the largest corn mazes in the state.

"We had an extra 10 acres here and we thought wouldn't it be nice for the community to have a nice big corn maze. So, we hired a graphic designer to help us out with that and he inlayed our logo right into the maze and we have been maintaining it since the corn was about two-feet tall," said Chris McCracken, the owner of Pine Creek Seed Farm.

The corn maze sits along Route 44 near Jersey Shore. Admission to get into the maze is just $5 but make sure you keep your ticket close by because the map on the back might help you from getting lost. So far the turnout has been great.

"It has been amazing. We literally thought that we might reach a couple hundred people each weekend or so but we have been pushing a thousand over each weekend thus far," said Chris McCracken.

In addition to the maze, the McCracken's offer live animal petting, a pumpkin patch, and invite vendors from all over to sell food and beverage to any guests.

"We really try hard to make sure none of them are competing against one another so there is a large variety each night. We have table and chairs set up for everyone that comes and their are a lot of folks coming out just for the food each weekend, said Jennifer McCracken.

The corn maze and festivities will run through October. This weekend the farm will have live music and will even be inviting a brewery to serve drinks to folks that are 18 and over.

"Straub Brewery out of St. Mary's is coming down to set up Saturday evening. We also have more food trucks this weekend than any other weekend," said Jennifer McCracken.