$1 million lottery ticket sold in Clinton County

April Williams won the $1 million Match 6 jackpot on December 23 and claimed her prize on Wednesday.

MILL HALL, Pa. — April Williams of Lock Haven walked into the Sheetz in Mill Hall to withdraw some cash from the ATM. Little did she know that stop would change her life forever.

"The kiosk for the lottery is right beside it. The Match 6 hadn't gone that day, so I threw $10 in and got some quick picks," said Williams.

Williams won the $1 million jackpot. She bought the tickets on December 22, and on Christmas Eve, she went back to check if she had won.

"Looked at it, and I thought it was wrong and thought, wait, that couldn't be right. Maybe it was only $1,000. So, I asked them to check behind the counter, and when the lady did, she looked at me like this, and I said did that say what I thought it said," added Williams.

"At first, I thought it was a prank because of how much we have talked about what would happen if we won the lottery, and then I found out it wasn't fake, and I was shocked," said Joshua Williams, April's son.

The Pennsylvania Lottery presented Williams with a commemorative check at the Sheetz in Mill Hall on Wednesday. She is a single mother of three and told Newswatch 16 how she plans to spend some of her winnings.

"It will be nice to not have to work a bunch of overtime when we are getting ready to go on vacation just to be able to afford it. It will be nice to pay off my house, so we don't have to worry about money to pay the bills."

In 2021, Sheetz stores across Pennsylvania sold $29 million worth of lottery winnings.

The Williams family tells Newswatch 16 that they are eyeing an upcoming trip to Hawaii.

