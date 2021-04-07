Child dies in York County fire

The deceased child has been identified as Elijah Hawkins, 8. The other child who was injured in the fire is in stable condition.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 7/5, 9:44 a.m.: The deceased child has been identified as Elijah Hawkins, 8.

The other child is in stable condition.

Update, 7/5, 8:47 a.m.: The victims have been identified by the West York Fire Department as simply, the Hawkins family, at this time.

Members of the Reliance Fire Company will be donating all proceeds from their Friday Night Bingo on July 9 directly to the family.

Previously:

One child is dead after a fire ripped through their home in West York on Saturday night.

On July 3 around 11 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the 1500 block of West Poplar Terrace for a house fire. At the scene, firefighters found a duplex-style house on fire.

The State Police Fire Marshall found the fire to have been accidentally started by the way fireworks were discarded.

Neighbors who were on the scene that night say they were completely shocked.

"It seemed almost a little bit like a nightmare, because I didn't know if it was really real because no one else was out there," Farjana Quayyum said. "It was just my sister and I looking at it."

Farjana Quayyum has lived next door to the family's house for almost 11 years.

Quayyum works as an EMT and came off from work two hours before EMT and fire crews arrived.

She heard the sounds of fireworks being fired outside and then heard crackling noises but didn't think twice about it.

It wasn't until she said she smelled smoke in her room and looked outside of her window.

"All I saw were flames rushing at me," Quayyum said.

Quayyum said the flames were so strong she thought they would spread. The space between the homes prevented spreading from happening, however.

Police have reported one child and two pets were rescued from the home.

When Quayyum was surrounded by more neighbors she said they worked to help one of the children who was clearly badly hurt.

"He was covered in some burns along the side of his face, and on his arms," she said. "So, one of the other neighbors tried to pour water on him and I ran and got a blanket."

Two children suffered burns and were taken to a specialty burn center where one of them succumbed to their injuries, officials say.