Chesapeake Energy files for Chapter 11

The gas drilling company is looking to get rid of roughly $7 billion of debt.

Chesapeake Energy, one of the trailblazers in natural gas drilling throughout Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The company that is based in Oklahoma, is one of the most prominent drillers in the Keystone State.

But it has also been the subject of a number of class action lawsuits related to pollution and royalty payments.

Natural gas has become plentiful over the past few years leading prices to fall.