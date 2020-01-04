x
Chase Down Podcast: How working out can boost the immune system with John Matulevich

Just because you can't go to the gym doesn't mean you can't work out
Credit: WNEP

Chase Senior expresses some quick thoughts on what's going on in the world right now. Then, he brings on John Matulevich, who's an athletic trainer and owner of Ruthless Performance.

They talk about his bike ride from San Francisco to Pottsville, Pennsylvania, the impact the coronavirus has had on his work and personal life, how working out boosts the immune system, what kind of workouts people can do while they're staying at home and more. Just because you can't go to the gym, doesn't mean you can't work out! You can check John out at RuthlessPerformance.com

You can listen below or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. 