x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Centre County

Three die in Centre County farm accident

Emergency crews responded to a farm on Lower Brush Valley Road near Centre Hall Wednesday morning.
Credit: WNEP

CENTRE HALL, Pa. — Three people are dead after a farming accident in Centre County.

Emergency crews responded to a farm on Lower Brush Valley Road in Potter Township, near Centre Hall, around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The Centre County coroner says Andrew Beiler, 47, and two sons, 19 and 14, all died.

The coroner confirmed the cause of death to be silo gas asphyxiation.

This isn't the first time tragedy has struck this farm. Officials say another young man working on the farm died in the spring from a different farming-related accident.

Related Articles

See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.   

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Changes, improvements for Penn State home games this season

Before You Leave, Check This Out