Penn State's annual dance marathon closed the weekend with more than $13 million raised for childhood cancer.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State's 50th annual THON has officially come to an end.

This year, the 46-hour no sitting, no sleeping dance marathon raise more than $13 million to help those battling pediatric cancer.

Last year, THON raised over $10 million.

That money will go towards cancer research, and helping families with medical expenses.

Students from the Penn State Scranton campus raised over $18,000.