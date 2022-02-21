THON organizers elated by this year's event

Penn State's THON raised a record amount of money this year—nearly $14 million dollars for childhood cancer research.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State University's THON was back in a big way this past weekend. It was the 50th year for the event billed as the largest student-run philanthropy. The 46-hour dance marathon wrapped up Sunday at the Bryce Jordan Center.

"It's been about 365 days of constant planning and working together with our volunteers," said Nathan Paisley, a Penn State senior and THON hospitality director.

THON raises money for pediatric cancer research, and this year the event raised a record amount of money. The final total was nearly $14 million.

"We're just so excited with how successful this was able to be and the impact that we were able to have."

Because of the pandemic, Paisley and other organizers did not know what to expect this year.

"We just continued to roll with the punches and tried to just do as much as we can."

Last year's THON was live-streamed, so Paisley says it was great being back at the Bryce Jordan Center with nearly 700 dancers.

"There's an electricity, there's a feeling, and it's something we haven't experienced in quite a bit, and it was so great to be back with thousands of our best friends, as we call it."

But Paisley says the best part is raising money for pediatric cancer research.

"Being able to put a smile on kids' faces and seeing them being able to really forget about treatment and so on and just enjoying the weekend. Those are the things that really stick out to me more than anything."

In 50 years, THON has raised more than $200 million for the Four Diamonds Fund at Penn State Health Children's Hospital.