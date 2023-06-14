The State College man was allegedly caught performing the acts on a trail camera in April, DCNR investigators claim.

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man is facing charges after he was allegedly caught exposing himself and performing lewd acts with a dog at Rothrock State Forest in Huntingdon County, according a ranger with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Themis Matsoukas, 64, of State College, was charged Monday with open lewdness, indecent exposure, sexual intercourse with an animal, cruelty to animals, and disorderly conduct following an investigation by DCNR Ranger Timothy Smith.

DCNR began investigating in April, when a trail camera intended to monitor suspected thefts from a restroom in the Rothrock State Forest parking lot captured images of an unknown man, later identified as Matsoukas, engaging in lewd acts in and around the parking lot and restroom, the charging documents state.

The alleged acts included indecent exposure, masturbation, and sexual contact with a dog, according to investigators.

Matsoukas is seen on video allegedly attempting to record himself performing the acts on an electronic tablet, according to investigators.

The parking lot camera captured Matsoukas performing similar acts in May, charging documents state.

The Alan Seeger Parking Area, where the alleged acts are said to have occurred, is within viewing distance of Stone Creek Road, a state forest road frequently used by vistors to access a nearby picnic area, leased campgrounds, Penn Roosevelt State Park, and the Greenwood Fire Tower, according to DCNR.

After the second alleged incident in May, investigators were able to identify Matsoukas by tracking down the vehicle he was seen in, a Subaru Outback. Investigators matched his DMV license photo with photos from the other trail cameras, the DCNR claims.

Investigators say Matsoukas' alleged actions date back to at least 2014, when a trail camera at a privately owned camp first captured images of him walking around nude from the waist down. A camera from a second privately owned camp recorded photos of a similar nature, according to DCNR's investigation.

Once Matsoukas was identified as a suspect, authorities obtained a search warrant for his home and vehicle, seeking to obtain items he was seen carrying and wearing in the trail camera photos and videos. Those items included a jacket, a backpack, a ski mask, a large wristwatch, an electronic tablet, and photo documentation of the presence of a collie seen with Matsoukas in the images.

When DCNR rangers arrived to execute the warrants, Matsoukas became "visibly nervous" and denied having the items listed in the warrants, charging documents claim.

When investigators told him they believed he knew why they were there, Matsoukas allegedly became panicked, repeatedly stating "I'm done, I'm dead," investigators claim.

He allegedly begged the rangers to shoot him at one point, saying "I need to die," the charging documents state.

Matsoukas allegedly told investigators "I do it to blow off steam," the charging documents state.

Investigators say they were able to photograph a collie present at Matsoukas' home, and that its physical characteristics matched those of the dog seen in the videos.

They also recovered items similar to those worn by the man in the videos, along with three electronic tablets, according to the charging documents.