Strong warning about gatherings at Penn State

Rising COVID-19 cases across the state is raising concerns about gatherings during this weekend's Penn State Ohio State game.

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. — A scene caught on video at a State College apartment complex last weekend during Penn State's opening game against Indiana is catching major backlash.

A large group of Penn State students can be seen partying without masks and not abiding by any social distancing guidelines.

"We had three events with no social distancing and little masking so they were very big concerns to the community, particularly as we see increased hospitalizations locally and the community spread that has occurred over the past few months," said State College Borough Manager, Tom Fountaine.

"It's frustrating for me because I think I'm making the sacrifices, I'm limiting the number of people I'm seeing and I don't think some people are making those same sacrifices," said PSU student, Andrew Destin.

Tom Fountaine is the State College Borough Manager, he says police had to break up many large parties last weekend.

The police and borough office are working together to issue citations to students who were at any of the three large gatherings last weekend.

"We're looking to identify as many as we possibly can, we started with the first group where we had good photography and we have issued about 60 photos of individuals that were at the event in an attempt to try and identify them," said Fountaine.

The University issued this statement in regards to students involved in large gatherings off-campus:

"We remind students who are not fulfilling their obligation to our community that we will hold individuals accountable if they are found to have violated the Student Code of Conduct. Sanctions range depending on the actions in question and circumstances surrounding them."

With this weekend being Halloween and the big game against Ohio State, officials in the borough of State College say they are not taking any chances.

"We'll continue to monitor the events and make sure that we have everything in place we can to ensure safety this weekend so we will have a full contingency of our regular football policing out."

If anybody is caught not wearing a mask or not following social distancing guidelines this weekend, they could face up to a 300 dollar fine.