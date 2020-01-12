Former PSU President Spanier's conviction and sentence reinstated

Graham Spanier was found guilty of misdemeanor child endangerment in 2017

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — An appeals court has reinstated the conviction and jail sentence for former Penn State University President Graham Spanier.

Spanier was found guilty of misdemeanor child endangerment in 2017 over his handling of a 2001 complaint regarding Jerry Sandusky's sexual abuse of a boy in the football team's locker room.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit reversed the U.S. District Court's ruling, effectively reinstating his conviction and two-month jail sentence for endangering the welfare of children.

A federal magistrate set Spanier free in April of 2019, just before he was about to begin serving his sentence.