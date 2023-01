The state gaming control board has granted a license for a casino in State College.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — A casino is coming to the Nittany Mall in Centre County.

Plans are to build on the Nittany mall site off East College Avenue, where Macy's used to be.

There is still some red tape to get through, and construction would take a year to complete.

So far, there's no word on when construction will start on the new casino in Centre County.