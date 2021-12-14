Remains of Centre County serviceman killed at Pearl Harbor identified

Navy Lt. Commander Hugh Alexander of Potters Mills died on board the U.S.S. Oklahoma.

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. — The U.S. Department of Defense has identified the remains of a man from Centre County killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor 80 years ago, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

The battleship was hit during the attack and capsized. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crew members, including Alexander.

Alexander later was awarded the Silver Star for helping to save the lives of several fellow crew members.

His remains were identified through D.N.A. analysis.